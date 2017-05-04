A simple guide to surrogacy for gay men who want to start a family.

The following article has been re-published with permission from www.rainbowfertility.com.au

Starting a family is a very exciting decision, however learning what the options are for gay men and the process to becoming a parent can be daunting.

Rainbow Fertility specialist, Dr Andrew Davidson, said the good news is fertility treatments associated with surrogacy have advanced considerably.

Listed below are some of the important decisions that need to be made, and the facts you need to understand if you are a gay man or couple thinking of starting a family. However, it is important to note that most decisions need to be made with your partner and in consultation with your doctor. Your personal circumstances, medical history and previous attempts to conceive (where relevant) will all play an important part in determining the best path for you.

What is surrogacy?

Surrogacy refers to an arrangement where a woman (the surrogate) agrees to conceive, carry and birth a child for others (the commissioning or intended parent/s) to raise. A surrogate can assist either gay couples or single gay men in their attempt to become parents.

Traditional surrogacy

In this case the surrogate provides her own eggs and is therefore genetically related to the child. With traditional surrogacy the surrogate can achieve a pregnancy either through Intra-Uterine Insemination (IUI) or In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) with sperm from the intended gay parent(s) or from a sperm donor.

Gestational surrogacy

In this case the surrogate has no genetic link to the baby. Through the process of IVF, the egg (from a separate egg donor) is fertilised in the lab with sperm from the intended gay parent(s) or from a sperm donor, and the embryo created is then placed into the uterus of the gestational surrogate in order to achieve a pregnancy.