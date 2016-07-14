There is a gay version of The Bachelor coming and Lance Bass is the host.

For years, we’ve watched tanned men and women with impeccable hair look for the perfect love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. People have waited a long time for an LGBTI version of the heterosexual dating show and finally the wait is over, in the US at least.

The Viacom owned Logo Network has announced a brand new reality dating competition series called Finding Prince Charming which will basically put gay men into The Bachelor formula.

Finding Prince Charming, with will be hosted by NSYNC’s Lance Bass, is already in production and will air on US TV network Logo later this year.

The show will follow 13 eligible gay men as they compete for the affection of the incredibly good looking Robert Sepulveda Jr., an interior designer originally from Peurto Rico but who currently lives in Atlanta Georgia.

Just like The Bachelor, Sepulveda will eliminate the guys one by one until he finds the one he wants to be in a relationship with. “Logo has a long history of showcasing LGBTQ-focused stories with memorable characters that transcend pop culture,” said Pamela Post, SVP of Original Programming for Logo in the press release.

