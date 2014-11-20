There will be a 'Game of Thrones' film. We repeat, A 'GAME OF THRONES' FILM.

Holy Mother of Dragons.

Winter is coming. And by winter, we mean a Game of Thrones movie…

It’s early days but discussions are happening to make a film from the popular television series. DISCUSSIONS, PEOPLE.

How do we know? Tywin Lannister told us. Typical Tywin. Charles Dance, who plays Tywin, confirmed it in an interview last night with The Daily Beast. “There’s talk of eventually trying to do a feature film, but I don’t know which of the storylines. There’s so much to cram into a film.”

There sure is, Tywin. For those who don’t know Game of Thrones, it’s about… no, look it up. There’s too much to explain in one post. Just think dragons, death, thrones, and ambition. And more dragons. And more death.

This is Daenerys Targaryen. She pretty much runs the dragons.

George R.R Martin had revealed to the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that a film was possible as an end to the series (season five will air next year).

“It all depends on how long the main series runs. Do we run for seven years? Do we run for eight? Do we run for 10? It might need a feature to tie things up, something with a feature budget, like $100 million for two hours. Those dragons get real big, you know.”

Dragons. So much dragons.

Prepare the goblets. Let’s party like it’s 1399.