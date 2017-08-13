All the times Game of Thrones switched actors and hoped we wouldn't notice.

If you’ve been watching Game of Thrones you may have noticed that Dickon Tarly looks a little different.

In fact, he looks like he’s a completely different person. And that’s because he… he is.

Game of Thrones has done a little switcheroo of actors between seasons and just hoped no one would notice. Originally Dickon Tarly was played by Freddie Stroma from Unreal and Harry Potter, but this season Tom Hopper from Merlin is playing the middle Tarly sibling.

And this isn't the first time Game of Thrones has just casually thrown a different actor into an existing role - they've done it 11 bloody times.

In case you missed it, here's the full rundown:

The Mountain

Everyone's favourite ridiculously huge fella has actually been played by three different actors. Conan Stevens in season 1, Ian Whyte in season 2, and most famously, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson from season 4 through to season 7.

Yep, there's at least three massive men out there, ladies.

The Three-Eyed Raven

While Struan Rodger originally played the role of The Three-Eyed Raven in season 4, Max von Sydow took over the role in season 6.

The Night King