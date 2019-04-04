This horrifying new Game of Thrones poster has fans convinced of who will die this season.

Warning – This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is just around the corner and at this point, we’re not sure if we should be excited or just really nervous.

Seriously, we’re not coping.

Now, ahead of the fantasy drama’s April 15 premiere, HBO has shared a brand new poster for the series.

And oh boy, it’s utterly horrifying.

In the poster, all of the show’s star characters – including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, the Night King, Cersei Lannister and Jamie Lannister – are shown lying unconscious, or dead, in the snow in the shape of the Iron Throne.

As expected, fans of the series have began analysing every single aspect of the new poster in search of possible clues.

But there’s one fan theory about the poster that is seriously freaking us out.

Of course, one popular theory is that absolutely every character in the poster ends up dead – and honestly, it’s a theory we don’t even want to think about.

The most compelling theory, however, is that everyone on the right side of the image ends up dead during the final season, while everyone on the left side survives.