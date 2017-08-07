There were so many tiny details you might have missed in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Warning: Spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones are ahead. Ride your dragon right on out of here if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones just aired and… is everyone okay? Because A LOT OF THINGS just happened and I, for one, am struggling to cope.

There was another epic Stark reunion (arguably the most highly anticipated ever), some sexual tension in an ill-lit cave, and a dragon battle we’ve been waiting seven years for.

Oh, and the fate of a much-loved main character is entirely up in the air.

While a lot of huge things happened during the episode, called Spoils of War, in true Game of Thrones fashion there were plenty of subtle hints and throwbacks that those trying to figure out what happens next will want to know about.

These are the details you might have missed from the show's latest episode.

Bran is clearly aware of Littlefinger's true intentions.

It seems the Three-Eyed Raven cannot be bought with shiny things. Giving Bran the same blade once intended to kill him back in season one, Petyr Baelish tried to persuade Bran to let him in on the secrets he learned beyond the wall.