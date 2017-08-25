It’s Friday and, let’s be real, there’s one thing we all want in our lives right now: CELEBRITY GOSSIP AND DRAMA AND DELICIOUS MARS BAR-Y GOODNESS FOR OUR BRAINS PLEASE.

1. Excuse us, but this is what the Game of Thrones dragons look like in real life

Daenarys Targaryen’s three dragons play a pretty important role in everyone’s favourite drama about incest and winter and death.

What we didn’t realise, though, is how differently those three mythical beasts look without millions of dollars worth of CGI.

Well, then. Those cool dragons are really just huge pieces of green polystyrene and a rotating mechanical device.

But we, uh, we think we'll stick with this...

Yep. Thanks.

2. Caitlin Stasey just defied Instagram's policies. In the nude. Again

"Don't panic," the Aussie actress told her 234,000 Instagram followers on Friday while being surrounded by a heap of rumpled clothes.

This isn't the first time Stasey - who is renowned for her body positive take on just about everything - has gotten nude on Insta. In July, she sent us all into a right tizzy but sharing a photo of her bare bum with the world.