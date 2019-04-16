There's a major clue in the Game of Thrones premiere that Arya Stark will kill the Night King.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.

After over a year of waiting, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has finally premiered.

Yep, we made it.

Yesterday, millions of viewers around the world tuned in to see the moments we’ve all been waiting for. From the long-awaited reunion of Jon Snow and Arya Stark to the moment Jon Snow discovered that he’s actually the Targaryen heir to the throne, the wait was certainly worth it.

As expected, fans have analysed every single frame of the new episode in search of possible clues.

We unpack everything that happened in episode 1 on our Mamamia Recaps podcast.





Now, after devising a grim theory about Cersei Lannister, fans have come up with a compelling new theory about fan-favourite character Arya Stark.

In the series premiere, Arya is reunited with her old travelling companion and blacksmith Gendry.

Working with the Northern army, Gendry is making dragonglass weapons for soldiers in the battle against the Night King and the White Walkers – and it seems Arya has asked Gendry to make her a weapon too.

In the forge, Arya gives Gendry a drawing of a weapon she’d like him to make her.