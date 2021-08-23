‘My 10yo daughter wanted to learn how to create video games. So she tried this game that shows us how.'

Growing up, I was NOT the gamer in our household. That title belonged to my older brother. He had a whole host of consoles for Space Invaders, Streetfighter and EA Sports that he played solo or with his friends.

None of this gaming business interested me in the slightest. That was until one year, Santa gifted me a Nintendo Game Boy. A clear one.

That’s right: the very one that allowed you to see inside of its very being, and encourage you to stare at all the cords and wires inside (or just me? It was MESMERISING).

This handheld device changed my perspective on video games.

Super Mario became my homie. Donkey Kong became my alter-ego. And Tetris, be still my beating heart. Tetris had me drifting off to sleep at night whilst rearranging blocks behind my eyelids. It was pure, virtual, love.

A lot has changed in gaming since that little handheld beauty entered my life over 20 years ago.

Most notably in my household, the Nintendo Switch. This device has revolutionised the way my 10-year-old daughter Summer plays games – it plugs into the TV and can also be used as a handheld device. It’s crazy!

And being the curious little kitten that she is, Summer is all about the questions:

"How do they make everything in video games look so good?"

"How do they make characters jump and stuff move?"

"How does someone even learn how to design video games?"

"Who on earth creates games anyway?"

So, it was no surprise that when Nintendo gifted us a copy of the latest Switch game Game Builder Garage, to try that Summer literally snatched it out of my hands and popped it into her Switch to play (so proud of her manners…).

Image: Supplied.