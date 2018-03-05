MAFS' Gab has a theory to explain Nasser's surprising reaction to her decision to 'stay'.

When Married At First Sight’s Gabrielle Bartlett announced she was staying with ‘husband’ Nasser Sultan at last night’s commitment ceremony, the reaction from viewers across the country – and Nasser himself – was a surprise.

“He thought he was safe and that I’d leave,” Gabrielle told The Fix.

Gab explains why she chose to stay with Nasser:

But Nasser’s reaction was a shock, with Gab revealing she was expecting him to lose his temper. Instead, he seemed happy she made the decision to ‘stay’.

“He ended up appearing to be quite positive,” Gabrielle told The Fix after Sunday night’s commitment ceremony.

“I was quite surprised. I thought he would be angry again. I thought he’d lose his temper again because I was so used to him going off like a terrier over the slightest thing.

“I thought, ‘Here I go. I’m going to drop the grenade’.”