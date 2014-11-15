Saturday's news in 2 minutes.

1. World leaders arrive in Brisbane for the G20 summit.

World leaders have begun arriving in Brisbane ahead of this afternoon’s G20 Leaders summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Brisbane on Friday night and was greeted by Federal Assistant Defence Minister Stuart Robert and Queensland Governor Paul De Jersey. US President Barack Obama touched down in the Queensland capital this morning and was met by Governor General Peter Cosgrove, QLD Premier Campbell Newman and Attorney General George Brandis. President Obama is set to give a speech at the University of Queensland later today.

2. Bushfires in the Blue Mountains

An out-of-control fire continues to burn in the Blue Mountains this morning, after firefighters attempted to contain it last night. The fire, which is currently in the Blaxland-Warrimoo area, began on Friday. Over 220 firefighters and 5 helicopters fought overnight to keep the fire under control, however the Rural Fire Service are advising people on their website that “there is the potential for the fire to increase in intensity as it burns uphill towards Florabella Street. Residents in this area should monitor the situation and be alert to burning embers.”

A total fire burn is currently in place in the Greater Hunter region, the Central Ranges, the Northern Ranges, the Upper and Central West Plains and the Northern Slopes of New South Wales.

3. Tony Abbott says Australia was ‘nothing but bush’ before British settlement

Prime Minister Tony Abbott stated yesterday that Australia was “nothing but bush” prior to British settlement. Speaking at a business breakfast in Sydney, Abbott reflected on the experience of the First Fleet’s marines, sailors and convicts, stating “as we look around this glorious city, as we see the extraordinary development, it’s hard to think that back in 1788 it was nothing but bush.” Kirstie Parker from the National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples told the ABC that these comments “were becoming a habit for the Prime Minister”. Read more about the comments here.

4. Boko Haram seize Nigerian town where school girls were from

Boko Haram militants have seized the Nigerian town of Chibok, where they kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in April.

The militants, who want to create an Islamic state in Nigeria, made global headlines after they kidnapped 219 schoolgirls from their school dormitory.