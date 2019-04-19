17 hilarious memes that sum up exactly what it's like being a teacher.

As anyone who’s come into contact with a mouthy teenager or a hyperactive seven-year-old after recess, teaching has its rewarding highs and soul-plunging lows.

Thanks to memes, these insider teacher jokes become the silver lining for when they have to make yet another phone call to a parent to explain that darling Tommy is in fact the devil reincarnated into a body of a nine-year-old.

And yet they continue, despite the adversity (and after-hours bus duty).

To all the amazing teachers out there, thank you for doing everything that you do. Here are some laughs, on us.