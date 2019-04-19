Search
17 hilarious memes that sum up exactly what it's like being a teacher.

As anyone who’s come into contact with a mouthy teenager or a hyperactive seven-year-old after recess, teaching has its rewarding highs and soul-plunging lows.

Thanks to memes, these insider teacher jokes become the silver lining for when they have to make yet another phone call to a parent to explain that darling Tommy is in fact the devil reincarnated into a body of a nine-year-old.

And yet they continue, despite the adversity (and after-hours bus duty).

To all the amazing teachers out there, thank you for doing everything that you do. Here are some laughs, on us.

Classroom vocabulary.

Field trip goals.

Can you relate to these memes? Tell us in a comment below.

