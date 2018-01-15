A family's photo shoot went horribly wrong. But there's something not quite right here.

There’s always a risk, hiring professionals online. And, when it comes to photography, who’s to say their portfolio is their own?

One family in the US has learnt this the hard way. The results of their “family photo shoot” are so hilariously amateur, the album has gone viral. And… Well, they swear it’s not a joke.

“We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $200 to $250 for a family photo shoot,” Pam and Dave Zaring posted to Facebook.

“Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us… She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up… Again, this is NOT a joke – final product.”

A little digging, however, and it’s all most likely a spoof.

The photos are credited to one Lesa Hall. There is a Facebook page for Imagery by Lesa Hall and the site’s administrator is thanking “new fans for their interest in her photography”, following Zaring’s images going viral.

The bogan baby name test. Post continues below.



The reviews on Hall’s Facebook page are littered with humour and sarcasm.

“Before my family and I had our pictures done by Lesa, life was terrible,” one supposed customer wrote. “I was selling bathroom tiles in Nova Scotia. My wife was running a cat smuggling ring out of our basement. And our daughter was caught up in gang life. Every night we sat down for dinner, it would end in a chainsaw fight. Then came this golden angel Lesa. Through her artistry as a photographer, she taught us to love again. We felt…right.”

One person claims the ‘angel’ Hall had helped improve her dating life.