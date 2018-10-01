Fundraising for your kids' sport team? Here's one thing that's easier than baking cookies.

If you’re not spruiking boxes of chocolates in the school car park or at your office, or getting sunburnt over a sausage sizzle while desperately hoping people will support your child’s sports team, how do you even know you’re a parent of a kid who plays a team sport?

Fundraising may be part of the job description of a parent, but any parent who’s done it knows that it can be a time-consuming and sometimes awkward task to keep asking family, friends, colleagues and even total strangers for their support of your kid’s activities.

And it can be a lot of work. Perhaps you’ll spend the weekend baking. Perhaps you’ll pound the pavement with your child, knocking on doors. Maybe a bulk box of chocolates will sit in the office kitchen… slowly dwindling… but increasing with “I.O.U.” notes from well-meaning workmates who want an afternoon snack but don’t have any change on them.

Whatever form it takes, fundraising for the sporting team is just one more thing on your parenting to-do list.

You know your child’s team needs the funds. There are uniforms and equipment and transport costs – all so your cherub can be their active best. It’s vital that you do everything you can to support them in a healthy lifestyle and their interests – yes, you know that.