'3 days after my summer holiday, I lost feeling in the right side of my body.'

"Sometimes I wonder if you live here!"

My housemate said this to me one early July morning while making herself a coffee, watching me unpack my backpack in a chaotic spiral while running late for my weekly 1:1 because I couldn't find my laptop charger amid my dirty laundry… again.

I had just come back from a road trip around the Scottish highlands, and I only had three days in Edinburgh before I'd be taking off again on the train to London for two nights—and then flying to Cyprus for a week-long getaway.

Unfortunately, I'd already exhausted my annual leave for the year, so I was doing all of this while also working full-time (albeit, on the opposite timezone to my manager).

It had become a sort of running joke with my manager that each week when I logged on to our Monday morning meeting she would ask "Where are you?" before asking about my weekend.

Sophie likes to travel a lot. Image: Supplied.