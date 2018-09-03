ROAD TEST: The customisable shampoo and conditioner that's all over Instagram.

If there’s one thing the Internet has taught me, it’s that everything is better when it’s personalised.

That phone case of yours? It’s ordinary. Slap some initials on it, however, and it becomes a trendy accessory for your Sunday brunch photoshoots that are totally organic and definitely don’t take half an hour to orchestrate.

Same goes for wallets, mugs, cheeseboards and now, your shampoo and conditioner.

Oh, yes.

U.S-based beauty brand Function of Beauty has turned the hair care biz on its, er, head by introducing a range of shampoo and conditioner that’s completely customisable and, as you can probably imagine, the Internet has gone wild for the stuff.

The brand, which is the brainchild of a group of MIT engineers and scientists, has done away with the idea that customers should choose an okayish product from a limited selection on a shelf.

Instead, they’ve built a lab that has the means to create billions of hair care cocktails, based on your needs.

Not only that, but the bottles are ridiculously cute, the products are cruelty-free and they’re completely vegan.

Once I heard about the hair care that was blessing people with hair like Sofía Vergara I decided I had to investigate because, you know… journalism.

So, I ordered myself a batch and kicked off my experiment to see just how much of a difference personalised products can really make.

As a start, you’re asked to complete an online quiz. This is so those magical hair fairies in the Function of Beauty lab can tailor their potion to your locks.

Here you’re asked to select: your hair type, structure, the moisture level of your scalp, five “hair goals”, the product colour, fragrance and a label for your bottles.