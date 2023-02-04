A father and son and on-set injuries: 10 things you didn't know about the Harry Potter cast.

1. Rupert Grint felt suffocated by the gruelling film schedule.

Rupert Grint recently spoke to Bustle about his work with director M. Night Shyamalan, however it’s only in the last few years that Grint has rediscovered his passion for acting.

Being cast as Ron Weasley at the mere age of 11 and committing to that role for over a decade, the actor admitted to the publication that after the Harry Potter films finished; he felt completely exhausted and detached from acting.

"In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred," he said.

"Potter was so full on... [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating," he continued.

"I wanted a break, to reflect on everything. It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill."

Grint also touched on the fact that the entire world seemed to wait for the child stars to fall.

"I’ve always felt there was this expectation for us to go off the rails, follow the child star stereotype. That’s always been something to fight against."

While most of the cast dealt with their fame well, some came understandably close to going 'off the rails'.

2. Daniel Radcliffe developed a drinking problem, showing up to set drunk.

As possibly the most famous child star in the world for several years, it’s no surprise that Daniel Radcliffe grappled with his level of fame.

Speaking to Off Camera, the actor opened up about his dependency on alcohol between the ages of 18 to 21 when he struggled with the paranoia of being watched constantly.