A father and son and on-set injuries: 10 things you didn't know about the Harry Potter cast.

It’s been 12 whole years since the final instalment of the Harry Potter series had us crying over our popcorn and sniffling into our choc tops, but the fact you clicked on this article proves that once you’re a Potterhead, you’re always a Potterhead.
With most of the cast still working in the industry, they’re out there dropping new stories in interviews all the time and you’ve got to be ready if you want to stay on top of it!
So we’ve compiled a list of things you might not know about the very cast that made our childhoods so magical.
Feeling nostalgic? Watch the trailer for the final film Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2 here. Post continues below.