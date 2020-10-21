In a year we'd rather let go, Frozen the Musical has finally come to thaw us out.

I don’t know about you, but I have been giving 2020 the cold shoulder. It’s hit me with bushfires, a pandemic, separation anxiety, unemployment, some extra kilos that definitely weren’t there a few months ago, and an overwhelming sense of having absolutely nothing to look forward to.

Plans made with friends and family were dashed. Movie releases were canned. Holidays were indefinitely postponed and even, for a while, a trip to the pub was off the cards.

But as my social life finally creeps back, I’m seeking those big, massive, Broadway-sized milestones to look forward to. And that’s when I saw this:

Frozen the Musical is coming to Sydney.

Frozen the Musical is coming to Sydney.



Video via Mamamia.

I know what you’re thinking, isn’t Frozen for… kids?

And yes, the franchise was no doubt a hit with children - but anyone who has seen the movie, listened to the banger tunes and had a small, but impactful, daydream about being a Queen who constructs an ice castle in a timeframe that would give Grand Designs major whiplash, then HEAR ME OUT.

A little dollop of escapism is exactly what the doctor ordered as a cure for this absolute shocker of a year. And the perfect place to escape reality is in a theatre.

You're slotted into your chair facing a glorious stage set-up, and once the music starts, you are instantly whisked away to some magical alternate universe (read: Arendelle) and completely forget where you are.

There’s only a brief moment in the intermission where you remember you’re in Australia, and for that lapse of escapism you can have a frozen cocktail to keep you chilled. It's summer, remember.

Then you’re back in the second act, witnessing the icy delight that is Frozen the Musical. And when I say icy delight, I don’t just mean snow. I mean ICE.

Yup, Elsa’s dress has more than 18,000 Swarovski crystals hand-sewn into it, and her even chiller palace has a casual 53,000 SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS decorating the walls, towers and doors.