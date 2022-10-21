"Don’t let anyone dull your shine." 9 things I want to teach my daughters about friendship.

Does she surround herself with "yes" people to validate irresponsible choices?

Let your morals guide you and be unwavering in the face of peer pressure. Like the old high school motivational poster goes, if you don’t stand up for something, you’ll fall for anything.

Has your friend experienced multiple tumultuous friendship breakdowns?

Take note of the common denominator. This is a red flag if there ever was one.

Have you known this friend for a long time?

Longevity alone does not make a good friendship. Nor should it be an excuse to treat you poorly.

Does this friend display narcissistic qualities?

Being upset at you for not asking them to be a bridesmaid when you instead chose your sisters ain’t okay, folks.

Has your friend found it difficult to be happy for you when good things happen to you?

True friendship - and I can’t emphasise this enough - shines most brightly when the chips are up. Sure, friends are there for us in the bad times, but the really good friends help us to be our best selves and unreservedly celebrate our wins with us. The friend in question reportedly cried when I told her I was engaged. It took her three days to text me her congratulations.

Does your family express any opinions about this friend?

Sometimes, it can be hard to see someone for who they truly are when we’re too close to them, and sometimes we need to see it for ourselves. To my mum and sisters: you were right all along.

Finally, and this one is oddly specific, but, early on in your friendship, did her ex-boyfriend track you down and call you to warn you about her? Don’t defend her only to be blamed by her for BEING contacted. Don’t apologise because he extracted your phone number from her phone when she wasn’t looking. Do take what he has to say with a grain of salt. Be a good human and shut that line of communication down. But be open to the idea that there might be something to his testimony.

In news that is not news to anyone reading along, this happened to me. Was he seeking perhaps a glimpse of retribution following a bad breakup? Probably. It would be foolish to think otherwise. In hindsight, was he right? Definitely.

Add up all of these red flags and you have yourself a big ol' pattern. And a pattern lends itself to a way of being, not just a few miscalculated choices over time.