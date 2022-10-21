"Don’t let anyone dull your shine." 9 things I want to teach my daughters about friendship.

It’s a funny thing, friendship. We pick people we like and ask them to do fun stuff with us. And we keep asking them. And they ask us. And over time, if you’re really lucky, a select few become the family you choose.
Yes, there’s a place for acquaintances, work mates, school mum friends, and the like. They can’t all be BFFs. But those friends who feel like home, well, that is an unmatched feeling. And it’s worth holding on to. Friendship is so central to a woman's wellbeing, sometimes more than the relationships we hold with our spouses. But ultimately, a good friend makes life grand.
Since becoming a mum, I’ve realised the importance of cultivating genuine, ride-or-die, loyal, honest-to-God friendships as I watch my young daughters begin to test the new and unpredictable waters of socialising, and especially as my daughters watch me enjoy my own friendships.
