'Conversations revolve around her: My beloved best friend has become a self-obsessed stranger.'

As told to Shona Hendley.

Lisa* and I have been best friends for over 15 years. We met at university. It was during a drunken O Week party the first week there, where we formed a friendship that was immediately strong and special.

Lisa was a studious, serious country girl when we met. But below the surface there was also a really spunky young woman who had a wicked sense of humour and loved nothing more than a competitive game of Beer Pong. This was the side of Lisa that I most adored.

After our first year of university we moved in together for the remainder of our degree and the first few years of our jobs following. Being housemates really solidified our friendship, we were like sisters.

Even after we moved to different cities for work, we would still make the effort to talk daily on the phone and see each other most weekends. Our friendship was priority and it never felt like a chore.

For the first 10 years of our relationship this is how the story went but the past five years have been entirely different.

Both Lisa and I have had a lot happen in our lives in the past five years. We have both married, bought houses and had major success in our careers.

For a while, we still prioritised each other and were the same people at heart. But then I began to notice a gradual change in my friend. I saw something that I had never observed in her before. There was a self-importance that began to creep in.

It began with Lisa asking less questions about me and my life and the majority of our conversations spent discussing hers. At first, I overlooked it, thinking she was just excited and didn’t realise that she was even doing it but unfortunately it has become more frequent.

Then we stopped seeing each other as regularly and when we did catch up, it was always on her terms at locations she would pick, when it suited her the best.