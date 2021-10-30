"She slept with my husband": 10 women on exactly why their friendships ended.

Below are 10 stories about friendships ending that the Mamamia community shared with me.

I don’t know if it makes me feel better knowing that other people have been through this too (and I certainly don’t want others to suffer), but it does make me feel less alone.

"We drifted apart."

I had a best friend from high school who was like a sister to me. As we got older, we saw each other less - I travelled a lot - but when we caught up; it was like no time had passed (normally two to three times each year). We also wrote long letters and emails to keep each other updated on our lives.

She visited me in Australia when I gave birth to my first child, and it wasn’t a great visit. After that we drifted apart.

I’d love to get in touch with her and patch things up, but she’s changed her email and phone number, and she’s not on social media.

'I miss her too much.'

I lived and worked with my best friend for years. For some friends that is too much, but we loved it; it made our friendship stronger.

She was there for me when I moved to a new city and didn’t have a place to live, and I was there for her when her relationship broke up (he lived with us too).

After they broke up, she decided to move out, and this is where it all fell apart.

She blindsided me and it completely broke me, I couldn’t even talk to her about it because I knew I’d scream.

Then she moved out when I was overseas, which I knew was happening, but it was so sad to come home to an empty house.

We never recovered from this. We tried to talk about it, but it ended in yelling, then I messaged her all my feelings, and she blocked me and ignored me.

I saw her in May, the first time in two years, at a mutual friend’s birthday party. She tried to talk to me, but I couldn’t do it, I miss her too much. I know if I let her back in she’ll hurt me again and I can’t go through pain like that ever again.

'She met someone else.'

When I was in my late teens I was best friends with a girl who lived next door to me.

We did everything together and were completely inseparable until she met another girl (just a friend, nothing romantic) and they shut me out. They would never invite me along or include me. It was so incredibly hurtful.

That was almost 30 years ago, and it still hurts.