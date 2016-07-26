friendship

Those Two Girls on the perils of spending time with your "fit friend".

We’ve all got that one friend, right?

She lives for protein shakes and early morning Pump classes.

She keeps asking you to come hiking with her, but all you want to do is to tell her to take a hike.

If there’s one thing worse than a friend who turns up to lunch in yoga pants, it’s a friend who’s actually been wearing them to exercise. 

And in their latest video, Those Two Girls have captured exactly what it’s like when your fit friend attacks.

In a word? Sweaty.

In some other words? Worst. Brunch. Date. Ever.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???