'I've had three friends recently 'dump' me. No one talks about how much it hurts.'

By the time you reach your late 20s, you’re pretty well-versed in heartbreak, you know? Romantic relationships have come together and gone to shit enough times for you to know the ropes – call your girlfriends, buy that fudge ripple ice-cream, retreat into a blanket burrito for three days where crying over Grey’s Anatomy is all that’s on the agenda.

People you fall in love with can and often will break your heart – a life fact. But what we rarely talk about is how people you love platonically can also break your heart. Big time.

A few years ago I was mindlessly flicking through Instagram Stories when I came across a group of my friends doing a classic Instagram boomerang of some mimosas.

Erm…without me. What??

I felt my stomach drop – it was a Saturday afternoon! I had no plans! I was literally lying on the couch in my undies eating one of those baby apple puree snacks!

Why were they together drinking adult drinks and hadn’t given me the call up?

Everyone was at Anna’s house.

Anna was my first friend in that group, but I’d felt a weirdness from her for a while at that point – nothing I could put my finger on, just a strange vibe.

The kind you think about all the time but never address, because you’re like ugh, maybe I’m being sensitive or just imagining it.

But over the next few months, Anna became increasingly distant. Like, she was always busy.

Plans were pushed back or cancelled at the last minute. And those exclusive group hangs at her place? They became more and more frequent.

The rest of that group were still talking to me, acting like things were totally normal and they hadn’t been spending every weekend sunbathing on the rocks at Gordon’s Bay with Anna (and not me).

It was the elephant in the room that no one wanted to address.

Eventually I plucked up the courage to ask Anna what the hell was going on. I sent one of those texts where you over-think every word, adding and deleting sentences like “no, that’s too accusatory” and “hmmm feels a bit too despo”.