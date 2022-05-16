'I'm an organisation expert. Here's exactly how I organise my fridge.'

In Mamamia’s Parenting Hacks series, real women share their tips and tricks on everything from meal prep to organisation to nailing the morning routine.

This week, Steph Pase shares her ultimate hacks for organising your fridge.

The fridge is the focal point of the home. It’s where you go multiple times a day (usually to check if new food has magically appeared when you’re bored) and to plan your meals for the day.

But there's no denying that the fridge can be tricky to keep organised.

Without a good system in place, a lot of food can end up being wasted. We all know the scenario of food being shoved to the back of the fridge and forgotten, or when you accidentally purchase items you already had.

That's where my fridge organisation system comes in.

With this system in place, we know exactly what goes where so nothing gets wasted.

Image: Supplied.