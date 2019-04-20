What we're all thinking when we look at this photo of a pantless woman on safari.

So, it seems pantless photoshoots are becoming a thing and our verdict is nah.
Firstly: we don’t understand what you are selling. Vagina tans?
The latest terrifying trend for women with vaginas comes straight from the vastly unattainable cover of French Vogue, featuring a woman on safari without… pants.
We feel like a pantless safari is a bad idea not only because lions but because rough terrain and also dirt.
Cop an eyeful below:
@RiannevanRompaey radiates from the cover of our May issue, a love letter to the first sunny days of the year where the promise of the coming summer begins to break through the winter clouds. Get your copy on newsstands from April 26 with the special wellbeing supplement inside. Shot by @MikaelJansson, styled by @EmmanuelleAlt. Jumper by @MiuMiu. Makeup by @MarkCarrasquillo, hair by @JamesPecis. Production by @NorthSixProductions. Special thanks @paradisebeachnevis #Summer #Fashion #SummerStyle
Top Comments
My first thought was wearing such a heavy wool knit on bare skin in summer must be incredibly itchy - but what do I know about fashion
This is addressed in the first law of fashion: Beauty is pain.
It’s farshun dahling, vogue no less - It’s not supposed to make sense! I personally find this hilarious 🤣 imagine the team of “experts” thinking this up and taking hours to get the right light and shot then marvelling at their collective brilliance with a bored looking model on a magazine cover.