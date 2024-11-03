How to get 'French-girl hair' with exactly zero effort.

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

The thing is, I'm not a big hair person. I've had maybe two styles my entire life: long, and long bob, and I once went three months as a brunette (but the upkeep was too hectic). The brief to my hairdresser is always, without fault: "I love you, but I don't want to come back here for six months".

I'm even more painful about washing and styling my own hair. Which is why it was semi-off brand for me to decide a few months back that I was definitely getting a fringe, because there's maintenance. Lots of it.

But see, the thing that trumps my hair-styling hatred is my fascination with French-girl everything. And my feed is full of French girls with their effortlessly pulled together looks and minimal makeup — and they all have fringes. So I went there. And actually the transformation was kind of major: people (including my own friends) didn't recognise me.

And of course, I had to learn how to style my hair in a whole different way. I still thought I very much had my styling L-plates on when I had lunch with Adore's Senior Beauty Editor, Sadaf and she told me my hair was amazing (ultimate hype girl) and then basically bullied me into writing this story, telling you how to get undone-french girl waves. So here it is...

Watch: Beauty Breakdown. Post continues below.