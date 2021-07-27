JUSTINE SCHOFIELD: 'The 10 best cooking tips I learnt from my mum.'

I have fond memories of watching my grandmother and mother navigating the kitchen so seamlessly.

Having that French heritage, food is life, and it was ingrained in me as a young child that eating well is one life’s great pleasures.

It also keeps my grandmother's memory alive as I continue to cook her dishes.

Here are 10 cooking tips I’ve learnt from mum.

1. Always have cheese, butter and cream in the fridge.

In French cooking these are used frequently.

2. Never be afraid to mess up a recipe.

It’s part of the process - and practice makes perfect.

3. Invest in good quality pots and pans.

This will save you money in the long run.