'I looked fresher in the morning.' 3 women try the eye cream that sells once every 60 seconds.

Before I turned 30, my skincare regime consisted of washing my face in the shower with water, very little cleansing or moisturising, and ashamedly, no sunscreen.

Over the past two years, however, things have changed. (Thank you for showing me the ways, You Beauty podcast and Facebook group). While I still follow a very simple regime - which not only includes daily application of sunscreen, but reapplication - I am always on the lookout for new products.

Since becoming a mum almost a year ago and due to 2020 in general, I've hardly worn makeup but I've recently found myself starting to apply again to cover the dark circles under my eyes. Probably to avoid the inevitable 'You look tired' or 'Are you sick?' which, thanks to COVID, is a conversation I'd prefer not to have.

So, I was interested in trying freezeframe's Revitaleyes (RRP $69). It's Australia's top-selling eye cream, with one sold every 60 seconds.

Here's the beauty spiel: this clinically proven formula contains three super-strength peptides combined in a base which includes vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and a gel tensor system that lifts and smooths the eye area within 30 minutes of using. These ingredients work together to target the three major eye agers - wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.

It's said to work instantly, and give you even better results within seven days of use.

I joined two women who were also keen to test out Revitaleyes to see if it's worth the hype.

Nicolle

Images: Supplied. Having olive skin, dark circles under my eyes is natural. The thing is, I’ve tried light concealers that end up making me look like I’ve lost a boxing match to a polar bear, and foundation that ends up sinking into the creases. Not a good look. On top of this, I'm mildly allergic to my cat. I only discovered this a few months after getting my rescue cat from the RSCPA, around six years ago. So, not only am I attempting to cover my dark circles, but my eyes are constantly puffy and watery thanks to my two feline friends (yes, despite all this, I rescued another a few years later so they could keep each other company). Over the past week I’ve been trialling freezeframe Revitaleyes, and I must say, I am loving it! It's giving me an instantly brighter, fresher feeling. It isn’t overpowering in smell or texture, but there is a slight tingle to assure you it's doing its trick. I’ve had to stop myself from reapplying multiple times over the course of the day, that's how much I've been enjoying it. After a week of use, I’ve noticed my makeup is going on smoother around my eyes, with a lot more hydration around that area. Plus, the dark circles around my eyes seem to be less obvious, which is a good sign. Renny

I don't think I remember the day when these two wonderful dark circles popped up under my eyeballs. Is it genetics or my lack of water consumption? Probably both… I don't really get puffy bags under my eyes (yet) so I wanted to try this product mainly for the under-eye circles.