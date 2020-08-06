The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 7.

Hundreds preparing to descend on Melbourne CBD in protest.

Police have vowed to crack down on anti-lockdown protesters planning a Melbourne march in a "blatant breach" of COVID-19 rules.

In a statement on Thursday, Victoria Police said it was aware some people may be planning to protest in Melbourne's CBD on Sunday.

A Facebook event has called on people to march in opposition to the city's six-week shutdown and claimed to be part of a broader movement of planned protests.

More than 400 anti-maskers are planning to attend a 'March For Freedom' protest in Melbourne on Sunday. #9Today pic.twitter.com/3rDfotkwOD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 6, 2020

"Let's blow this one up and fill up the streets to show these criminals we won't give up our country and livelihoods without a fight," the event description reads.

It had more than 100 confirmed attendees and 400 expressions of interest late on Thursday evening.

If they turn up, Victoria Police said it wouldn't hesitate to hand out $1652 on-the-spot fines or arrest protesters.

"This is a completely blatant breach of the chief health officer's directions and puts Victorian lives at risk," police said.

Victorians told not to stockpile meat.

Victorians are being urged not to panic buy meat as the state's abattoirs cut back operations under industry restrictions to help slow the spread of coronavirus in workplaces.

The reduced production is part of a sweeping stage four Melbourne lockdown that has progressively come into effect since Sunday.

Victoria recorded 471 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Thursday, far fewer than the record-breaking 725 cases and 15 deaths reported on Wednesday.





Victoria Health believes the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the state will start to fall more significantly in the next week.

There are now 533 Victorians in hospital with coronavirus in the state, and 42 of those in intensive care. A young child is among six people under the age of 40 critically ill.

Thursday marked a move to tough new restrictions on workers and businesses in Melbourne, while regional Victoria officially entered stage three rules.