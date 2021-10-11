The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 11.

Queues outside pubs, Kmart and salons at midnight on NSW's 'Freedom Day.'

Millions of people in NSW will today be able to visit pubs, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers and host dinner parties in their homes, after 106 days in lockdown.

The state reached 70 per cent double dose vaccination last week, triggering the reopening of most businesses for trade from 12:01am on Monday 11.

Kmart stores in Sydney's Blacktown and Mt Druitt saw shoppers queing before midnight, hair salons took early morning clients, and the city's pubs celebrated with champagne at the door.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has called for patience and respect as the state emerges from lockdown amid concerns customer-facing staff could be at risk of abuse from the unvaccinated.

His hope is that police will only need to be called as a last resort.

After 15 weeks, almost 63,000 COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths, a "lockout" of the unvaccinated begins; only those fully vaccinated will be able to enjoy the new freedoms until they open to everyone on December 1.

Business owners and hospitality staff are nervous the risk of transmission is high, and the risk of abuse even higher.

Bars, restaurants, shops and gyms have thrown their doors open across Greater Sydney and other parts of NSW after more than 100 days in COVID-19 lockdown. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KzZs1obBhB — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 10, 2021

Mr Perrottet acknowledged problems are inevitable, but urged the state's residents to show patience, kindness and respect.

"We're the first state in the country that's put these plans in place," he told AAP.

"There will be challenges and difficulties as we go through this ... but we certainly don't want to be having police moving through cafes and restaurants.

"That's just not the state that I love and know."

NSW on Saturday reached 90.3 per cent first-dose vaccination coverage for those eligible, while 73.5 per cent of the eligible population is now fully jabbed.