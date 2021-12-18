SEX DIARIES: 'I had video sex with a stranger I met online. It was the sexiest call of my life.'

“Say when,” the message flashed across the screen as my mobile buzzed to life beside me on the sofa.

After such a busy day, I’d completely forgotten that I had an important phone call penned in.

“Just popping in the shower,” I fired back, before sending a photo of myself in front of my full-length mirror.

I was completely naked, except for my fluffy pink slippers, with one hand gently draped across my breasts.

“Ready in a minute,” he replied with a photo from the shower.

It showed his dripping wet chest and well-defined pecs.

Below, his hand covered his cock, with just a hint of what I could expect later.

Within five minutes my mobile lit up once again.

This time, he was standing before his own bedroom mirror. And nothing was hidden. Except his face.

Feeling turned on, I got into bed and turned off the light.

I’d never done this with a stranger before. It felt naughty and perverted.

But that just made it all the more exciting.

An incoming video call from a number I didn't know... I didn't even know this stranger's real name.

I answered the phone with trepidation.

Suddenly the face of a blonde, tanned and very sexy man filled my screen, with a foreign accent that I couldn’t quite place.

It felt almost like a virtual first date, if we weren’t both lying there without any clothes on.

With all the politeness of meeting someone for the very first time, we chatted about our days and what we’d been up to.

Then finally I addressed the elephant on the line.

“So, have you done this before,” I whispered into the dark, “with someone you’ve only spoken to on a dating app?”

He hadn’t, but the conversation was like foreplay, and I was already getting excited.

But how to take things up a notch?

“Oh, I thought this may help,” I remarked, as I pulled my new toy – a ‘clit sucker’ – out of my bedside table.