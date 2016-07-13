Michelle Bridges shared her quickie workout for those of us who are time poor (that's everyone).

Costs nothing: delivers results.

Fitness expert Michelle Bridges has shared an equipment-free workout that is guaranteed to get your blood pumping for zero dollars.

Bridges posted the program to her Instagram with a little insight into her own motivation-free morning.

“Tough night, lots of broken sleep, I wanted to stay in bed, but thanks to the crew I dragged my sorry butt down to the park for this one!” she wrote.

The workout requires users to walk to their local park carrying a 15kg dumbell. If you don’t have that… I imagine a small child, medium-sized dog or bulk-buy pack of water should suffice.

The program balances cardio and weight training with a bit of full-body resistance.