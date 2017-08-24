How to support marriage equality and score free Gorman clothes at the same time.

No, this is not a joke.

Colourful clothing brand Gorman is rewarding those who support marriage equality with a free T-shirt.

Yes, you can do something you were already going to do anyway (right?) and get some Gorman loot to show for it.

All you’ve got to do is show a screenshot of your enrolment to vote in the upcoming postal survey, which you can do here until midnight tonight (24th August) to do.

So what’s the catch? Really, nothing.

“In support of the YES vote and making sure every opinion is counted, Gorman has decided to distribute 5000 Love is Love T-shirts for free* to spread the word, in store from Friday, August 25th,” the brand announced on Facebook.

This is one fashion statement we can firmly get behind.

The Love is Love T-shirts featuring designs from the brand’s spring collection with Monika Forsberg will be available in all Australian Gorman stores (except the outlets and online) from tomorrow morning until stocks last.