HOME WORKOUT: This beginner-friendly Pilates class is perfect after a long day at your desk.

Feeling stiff? Peaches Pilates co-founder Tori Clapham shares a tension-releasing workout that you can do at home with just a ball. It's designed to be a restorative Pilates session, so it's the perfect 30-minute cooldown after a long day. They don't call it the Posture Hero workout for nothing!

Just grab a mat, put on some tunes, and press play.



Video via Peaches Pilates

Want more home workouts? We got you.

For more from Peaches Pilates, visit their website or follow them on Instagram

Feature image: Supplied.