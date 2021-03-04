HOME WORKOUT: This beginner-friendly Pilates class is perfect after a long day at your desk.

Feeling stiff? Peaches Pilates co-founder Tori Clapham shares a tension-releasing workout that you can do at home with just a ball. It's designed to be a restorative Pilates session, so it's the perfect 30-minute cooldown after a long day. They don't call it the Posture Hero workout for nothing!
Just grab a mat, put on some tunes, and press play.
Want more home workouts? We got you.
For more from Peaches Pilates, visit their website or follow them on Instagram
Feature image: Supplied.
