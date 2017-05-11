Fancy a year's worth of free avo toast? Just buy one of these houses.

New townhouses in Brisbane’s southwest are being offered with the promise of a year’s worth of free avocado on toast.

The $595,000-plus townhouses in Sherwood feature “chic design elements”, “quality craftmanship” and a year’s supply of avocado on toast once a weekend from nearby cafes, according to real estate agents Ray White.

Real estate agent Cameron Crouch said the marketing stunt was inspired by a column in The Australian last year, which chastised young prospective home buyers for spending too much money on brunches instead of saving for a deposit.

"Our target market was the younger generation," he told AAP.

"I'm part of that generation and it was a bit of a tongue-in-cheek response to that column. It's about being able to get a nice property but still have that lifestyle".

Mr Crouch said the response from the ad had been overwhelming, and the six townhouse development was nearly sold out.

Buyers choose their favourite local cafe, and the developer then pays for the years worth of the popular brunch snack.

Are you living a lavish life of daily brunches? No wonder you can't buy a house.



With an influx of new developments around Brisbane, Mr Crouch said the campaign was about thinking outside the box.

"You've got to stand out from the crowd," Mr Crouch said.

It follows another inventive ploy in Brisbane's real estate scene, in which a house in East Brisbane was offered with $50,000 worth of Penfolds Grange.

The house, yet to be built, has already received six offers, according to Fairfax Media.