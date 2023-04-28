Freddie Mercury came out in 1976. But he never stopped loving his ex-fiancée, Mary Austin.

Freddie Mercury was 23 years old when he met his 'soulmate' Mary Austin in 1964. It was a year before he would form Queen.

Austin was 19 years old and worked at a prestigious fashion boutique in Kensington, UK, while Mercury worked at a clothing stall.

"He was like no one I had ever met before," Austin told OK! Magazine in 2000. "He was very confident, and I have never been confident. We grew together. I liked him – and it went on from there."

Watch the trailer for Bohemian Rapsody, based on the life of Freddie Mercury. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube.

Mercury pursued his passion in music and Austin stayed by his side as the main breadwinner, while they rented out a tiny bedsit for a few dollars a week.

Four years into their relationship, the singer proposed. It was during the same year that Queen's debut album was released. However, the pair would never marry.

"I was speechless. I remember thinking, 'I don’t understand what’s going on'," Austin later recalled. "I just whispered, 'Yes. I will.'"

For Mercury, his fiancee was "incredibly important," said the singer's former personal assistant, Peter Freestone.