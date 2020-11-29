The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday November 30.

NSW enjoys brief reprieve, as QLD faces first bushfire test of the season.

Queensland is facing its first major test of the bushfire season with extreme heat and strong winds fuelling a fast-moving fire on Fraser Island.

The blaze has been burning for seven weeks but intensified over the past 48 hours with the fire front now kilometres from the community of Kingfisher Bay.

Queensland is facing its first major test of the bushfire season as extreme heat and strong winds fuel a fast-moving fire on Fraser Island.https://t.co/H6QFW2mLTo — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 29, 2020

The state is currently fighting more than 30 grass fires and two bushfires.

Southeast and southern Queensland are also likely to experience elevated temperatures from Monday, with no respite until at least Thursday.

Sydneysiders have slept a little easier overnight after a cool change brought respite from two consecutive days of scorching pre-summer heat.

Parts of Sydney - including the city - broke the 40C barrier for a second straight day on Sunday after swathes of western NSW, South Australia and northern Victoria baked through even higher Saturday temperatures approaching 45C.

The mercury pushed past 40C in many Sydney suburbs, including Penrith, Canterbury, Bankstown and Holsworthy.