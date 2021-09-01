ROADTEST: 3 women try the podiatrist-founded footwear with game-changing support.

It’s a safe space here, so I’m okay with admitting out loud: I don’t believe in bare feet.

Let me explain.

If I’m not either showering or sleeping, I’m always wearing shoes. If I’m lounging around my house? I’ll wear shoes. Vacuuming? Shoes, obviously. Doing my skincare? Checking the mailbox? Eating? Without question, my feet are shoed.

(To caveat, they’re not all the same shoe! I’m not a savage.)

It’s definitely something I’ve absorbed as the norm from my mum, and not realised until adulthood that it’s… unusual, according to the 8 friends and 13 work colleagues I checked with.

I’m turning 30, and I’m actually finding from all my shoe-wearing – in which none of said shoes are giving me much support – the aches and pains in my lower back and knees are really setting in. But it’s the pain in my heels and the arches of my feet I didn’t expect.

And so began the hunt to find healthier options for fashion footwear I could wear both inside and outside the house. The shoe-lover in me was overjoyed to be introduced to FRANKiE4.

FRANKiE4 footwear is an Australian Lady Startup (we LOVE to see it) on a mission to give women shoes with the ultimate foot-supporting benefits, packed into styles we actually feel confident wearing.

And we’re talking sandals, boots, sneakers, heels, flats. All of ‘em.

Each FRANKiE4 design lifts, cradles and cushions the heel, while giving arch support to help with better lower limb alignment.

The result are shoes that look beautifully modern and on-trend, as opposed to something with chunky orthopedic vibes a doctor might recommend – that looks a little (a lot) dated and unflattering.

The FRANKiE4 team were kind enough to have two of my Mamamia work friends and I choose a pair and put them to the test. Here's our review on just how comfortable and supportive we actually found them.

I wanted some sneakers I can basically live in for casual daytime outings. Think: a pair for fun Fridays at work, for zipping out to do life admin on weekends, and also for visiting friends (and keeping up with their little ones). My existing sneaker collection is looking pretty flimsy with no foot support whatsoever, and it's not doing my turning-30 aches and pains any favours.

So I picked out FRANKiE4's MiM Braid Sneakers in Blush (this colour, can you believe! Made for me!) in my usual size 7, as I fell a bit in love with the leather braid detail on the sides.

I severely underestimated how exciting this delivery would be in lockdown. Image: Supplied.