From 'Bonus Jonas' to internet star: The life of the unknown Jonas Brother, Frankie Jonas.

For more than a decade, the Jonas Brothers have been known as a trio.

The name is rather self-explanatory, but in case you're unaware Kevin, 33, Joe, 31, and Nick, 28, are real-life brothers who are also... in a band together.

They rose to fame as teen stars, with purity rings, very of-the-time hair styles and romances with their equally as 'squeaky clean' (at least back then) Disney colleagues, including AJ Michalka, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Watch: Frankie Jonas' is now huge on TikTok. Post continues below video.



Video via TikTok.

And a fair few bangers under their belt too, to be honest. 'Burnin' Up' still goes off.

But throughout the entirety of the Jonas Brothers' career, which picked back up after the band got back together in 2019, there has been another lesser-known Jonas.

'Lesser-known' until recently, when Frankie Jonas became the official favourite Jo Bro of precisely all of TikTok.

The youngest Jonas was only four when his brothers formed their band. Since he's eight years younger than Nick, it made sense that Frankie wasn't involved in the band growing up.

Instead, he has spent the last 15 years known as the 'Bonus Jonas' to fans.

Image: Getty.