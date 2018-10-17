Francheska married her soulmate. Two days later, she was fighting for her life.

A Sydney bride has been left fighting for her life two days after her wedding.

Joseph and Francheska Bechara tied the knot on October 7 in Darlington, Sydney, before immediately flying to New York City for their three-week honeymoon.

But after two days, Joseph, 28, found 27-year-old Francheska unconscious on a gym floor.

When Francheska was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital, Joseph was told his wife had suffered multiple strokes.

The primary school teacher has undergone three major brain surgeries in the last couple of weeks to reduce the swelling on her brain.

She will have to spend the next four months in the US recovering from her ordeal.