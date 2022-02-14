Frances Bean Cobain was 18 months old when her famous father died. This is her life now.

This post deals with drug addiction, domestic violence and suicide, and might be triggering for some readers.

Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of rock royalty.

Her late father is Kurt Cobain, the legendary lead singer of Nirvana, and her mother is Courtney Love, the infamous Hole front woman.

Cobain and Love were '90s icons who experienced a lot of controversies that played out in the media.

Almost 30 years later, Frances is all grown up and living quite the life of her own.

Here's everything we know about Frances including her tumultuous childhood, the impact of losing her famous father at a young age, and her new boyfriend whose father is also quite familiar.

Frances Bean Cobain's childhood.

Before we look at Frances, let's unpack the relationship between Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Reports from various articles and books put their first meeting between the mid and late 1980s. According to the book Come As You Are: The Story of Nirvana by Michael Azerrad, they first spoke after one of Cobain's concerts at a Portland nightclub in 1989, and were both immediately struck by each other. Love described him as "beautiful" and Cobain said Love was "a classic punk rock chick".

Love had been a long-term drug user by the time she met Cobain, abusing prescription drugs and dipping in and out of heroin. Cobain says he had dabbled in heroin long before meeting Love.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992. Image: Getty. In early 1992, Love discovered she was pregnant. A Vanity Fair article suggested she'd been using after learning of the pregnancy - a claim that generated a media firestorm which she has since firmly denied.