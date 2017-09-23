While her dad protests that gay people aren't equals, Frances Abbott is smashing bodybuilding.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister and vocal supporter of voting no in the same-sex marriage plebiscite, Tony Abbott, was ‘headbutted’ by a man in Hobart.

At the same time, his 26-year-old daughter, Frances, was “so excited” to tick the yes box when her postal survey arrived in her mailbox.

“It’s here. I just got my hair done. I am in second hand PJ pants I bought from the Salvos today on the way to the tanning salon… I open the mail box and start jumping up and down like Christmas. I shouldn’t be sweating but I am so so so so so excited it’s here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Ripped the envelope open. TICKED THE YES BOX. And running straight back down stairs. Power walking to the post office and posting this baby RIGHT NOW.”

Just a week ago, Frances publicly declared that she was a passionate supporter of the ‘yes’ campaign.

“I don’t really care much for politics. But I do really care a lot for love,” the former first daughter wrote alongside a snap of herself wearing a ‘Vote Yes’ t-shirt.

“All love is good. Let’s celebrate it.”