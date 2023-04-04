'Here are the 5 ways I humiliated myself in France so you can avoid doing the same.'

This extract is from Rachael Mogan McIntosh's book Pardon My French, out now with Affirm Press.

In 2017, my husband Keith and I moved to a small town in France for a year and sent our three children to the local primary school. Keith and I both worked from home, but my main job was making a tit of myself in the village. The humiliation was, as I told the children, character-building.

Five examples:

1. At the school gate

My French was terrible. One day I called a school mum a ‘beautiful man-horse’ when she chopped all her hair off and kissed another on the nose because I failed to judge my triple-cheek-kiss acrobatics correctly. Then I found out that the phrase I used constantly ‘Je suis excitée!’ as a catch-all exclamation of enthusiasm, translates as ‘I’m so horny.’

2. At our first school party

I decided to bring a plate of Aussie lamingtons to the P and C Halloween party, but I used all the wrong ingredients and my lamingtons looked like a plate of droppings from a large, unwell marsupial.

I did a basic zombie makeup: a powdery base, lots of brown under the eyes and smudgy lipstick, and then stuck twigs in my hair to serve up a ‘crawled from the grave’ look. We arrived to find parents sitting around the hall in their normal clothes.

Once home, I was appalled to look in the mirror and see that my makeup had worn off just enough to leave me with a greyish, ill complexion and black, smeared panda eyes. Nobody ate the lamingtons.

3. At The Pharmacy

French pharmacies are fantastic, a wonderland of beautiful products with sexy packaging. Sadly, my visits tended to be less than glamorous – on this day, I was after constipation medication because the family had been eating so many baguettes that we were blocked from bouche to toosh.

I approached the counter, took a breath and launched in. I’d practiced my French after looking up a couple of key words on Google Translate: ‘powder’ and ‘fibre’.

‘Est-ce que vous avez le “Metamucil”?’

Blank stare.

‘Est-ce que vous avez le POUDRE de FIBRE pour le constipation?’

I was intent on making it clear that I was not looking for a suppository. French medical care is notorious for applying medication up the bum for every eventuality from toe fungus to male pattern balding. I turned to theatre.

‘Le poudre,’ I said. I poked my rump out and waggled it a bit. ‘Pour mon postérieur.’

With a flash of brilliance, I remembered the word for ‘drink’.

‘Le boisson pour aujourd’hui,’ I mimed drinking, ‘et demain, et demain, et demain…’