I’ve been working in women’s lifestyle media for 20 years and have been a beauty editor of some description for 15 of those.

In that time I’d say I’ve tested probably 50,000 products. Maybe more. I’ve had more facials than most people have had hot dinners. Blow dries? I’ve honestly lost count.

I don't tell you this to brag (although I’m aware I have a pretty damn good job and I’m very grateful). The reason I point this out is because through my decades of trials and tribulations I’ve learned a fair bit along the way. Many times it’s from interviewing the world's leading experts in skincare and makeup, but other times it’s by making mistakes myself. Dodgy fake tans? Yep, they still happen to me. Fried hair? Only myself to blame.

So here I’m going to share with you my timeless top tips I’ve accumulated over my career. They're not tips about trends or what’s in and what’s out. They're my failsafe, fall back tricks I always apply if nothing else.

You don’t need a lot of skincare products

Sounds rich coming from me seeing as I recommend tubes and lotions to buy each and every week, I know. But I see so many women with 10 or 15 skincare products in their regime with not much knowledge of what they do or how to use them together. It gets expensive! Your skin will likely be very happy with less, too. If you’re a product junkie, having lots is fine but don't try and work them all into a routine to put on your face at once. Instead, give what you're using ample time to work to see the desired results, then when that’s finished move on to your new product. My non-negotiables are a good quality serum, sunscreen and night cream.



