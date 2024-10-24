'The 4-day work week is a horrible idea. Take it from someone who hates working.'

Apparently, the four-day work week is starting to become a thing.

I know what you're thinking — WOO, BRING IT ON, CAN'T WAIT! Like you, I was also very excited about this idea.

You see… I don't like working (sorry to my editor who's reading this right now). I love my career, I love my job, I love coming into the office and seeing my friends… but the actual act of working? Not for me.

I have jokingly told my workplace, "I think I work at 80 per cent productivity."

For the first five years of my career, I can honestly say that I would go above and beyond for my job. Now, I've loudly and proudly embraced the work-life balance lifestyle, which is exactly why I was ecstatic to hear that there were some companies in Australia trialling a new four-day work-week structure.

Private health insurance company Medibank has been testing out this structure with their employees, and one of the insights they've found is that both employee satisfaction and engagement are up. They've also noted reductions in sleep disturbances and job-related stress.