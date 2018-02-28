The crazy audition process Bachelor winner Snezana Markoski went through to appear on the show.

We’ve told you before how the application form to be on The Bachelor is so long, it requires two coffees, at least three snacks and a whole afternoon blocked out in your calendar to complete.

(It also gets pretty weird, as we discovered…)

But as Bachelor-addicted as we are, we never really stopped to think about what happens after the ‘submit’ button is clicked, when a producer decides to make you the next reality TV star (for a season, at least).

Thankfully, the woman who won Sam Wood’s heart on the show’s third Aussie season, Snezana Markoski, has let us in on exactly what happens before contestants looking for love make their first move out of the limo.

Snezana on the audition process she went through before winning Sam Wood’s heart:

Speaking to Monty Diamond on Show & Tell, the 37-year-old admitted she never even expected to make it past the application process. She only filled out the form as a way to get her sister and young daughter Eve to “shut up” about her needing to find a boyfriend.

“I wasn’t serious about getting on the show, I was just doing it because Eve was like, ‘Mummy you have to find a boyfriend’,” she said.

“There were questions like ‘what are you passionate about?’ and I was like, ‘whopper with cheese’. These were my answers.”