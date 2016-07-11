UK PM candidate says she's a better choice than her childless opponent because she's a mum.

A Melbourne based mental health expert says the latest political row in the UK over motherhood highlights the plight of “forgotten mothers”.

UK Prime Minister, David Cameron, resigned after the shock result of the Brexit referendum last month. The Conservative Party are now in the middle of a tense leadership campaign. Currently the two frontrunners are Andrea Leadsom and Theresa May.

Mrs Leadsom has caused a heated debate in the UK after suggesting she would be better a better prime minster than her rival – because she is a mother.

After apologising to Mrs May, Mrs Leadsom said motherhood should not play a part in the leadership campaign, adding that she was “disgusted” about how her comments were presented.

Her original comments were reported in an article in The Times with the headline: Being a mother gives me the edge on May – Leadsom.

In the article, Mrs Leadsom told The Times: “Genuinely I feel that being a mum means you have a very real stake in the future of our country, a tangible stake.”

Australian counsellor Caroline Thurling, a specialist in involuntary childlessness therapy, says the comments were “dangerous”.

“Thousands of childless mothers, yes mothers, who suffer quietly with a life without children, have been harmed by this,” said Ms Thurling.

“As a mental health professional, the initial impact concerns me greatly, particularly for women who believe they don’t matter. Some experience suicidal thoughts as a result. Reality is, they care deeply about the future of all children as they are innately maternal.”

Caroline Thurling says the identity of women is so heavily placed on motherhood. Image via iStock.

Ms Thurling started her involuntary childlessness therapy after going through a depression because she didn't have children. She now provides therapy to other women who have issues around childlessness.