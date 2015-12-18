By Louise Milligan

A Melbourne mental health patient is suing a hospital and two doctors for assault, restraint of freedom of movement and trespass on his person after he claims they administered electroconvulsive treatment (ECT), once known as “shock therapy”, against his will.

The matter of patient Garth Daniels and Eastern Health will be heard at County Court when Mr Daniels attempts to stop Box Hill Hospital doctors from treating him with the therapy.

24-hour telephone counselling: Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

Mr Daniels is an involuntary patient at the locked psychiatric facility, Upton House, in Box Hill and has instructed solicitors to sue the hospital for unlawful trespass on his person after they administered 31 ECT treatments since August, without his consent.

Lawyers acting for Eastern Health told Judge Frank Saccardo, at a directions hearing into the matter on Thursday, that the case relied on Mr Daniels’ capacity and reliability as a witness, which they argue is diminished by his mental illness.

Professor Paul Katz, who oversees Mr Daniels’ care as executive clinical director of Mental Health at Eastern Health, told 7.30 that ECT was the only option available to treat Mr Daniels’ illness apart from the anti-psychotic drug, Clozapine, which Mr Daniels and his family have refused.

“Garth has a very, very severe, chronic, mental illness (that’s) pharmacologically treatment-resistant,” Professor Katz said.

“More recently, we introduced ECT into his treatment regime and the treating team have not seen Garth this well in our long association with him and his family.

“I need to stress that it’s exceptionally clinically effective, under certain conditions.

“We adopt a judicious and discerning approach to the use of ECT but the clinical effects are just absolutely remarkable.”

Mr Daniels’ father, Bernard, has pleaded with the hospital to stop subjecting his son to ECT.

“My view is that it’s like taking a 10-tonne hammer, hitting it on someone’s head and you have a headache so you don’t feel anything else,” he told 7.30.

“I think it’s draconian, I think it should be outlawed.”

Mr Daniels is also upset at the length of time his son has been placed in mechanical restraint during his stays in care.