UNPOPULAR OPINION: I keep everything in the fridge, because it's gross if you don't.

I posted a photo of myself on Instagram and it divided the internet. (Well, my 45 followers.)

It was a snap of me drinking straight from a bottle of champagne, but no one judged me for that. They did, however, have something to say about the contents of the open fridge in the background.

You see, I was storing some unusual items in my fridge. Bi carb soda and Vegemite, rice and Demazin. Sugar and honey.

Apparently, according to the people who slid into my DMs about it, this is weird and wrong.

But hey, that’s just the way I roll. I keep everything in the fridge. Tomato sauce. Even biscuits and flour. It works for me. As long as an item is sealed, nothing goes soggy. I just feel like it keeps food fresher for longer.

Also, I never have worry about critters of any sort.

And finally, I just think it tastes better. I love chilled fruit, for example. And chocolate. (I also love pineapple on pizza so I guess I’m a food rule rebel in general.)

I realised I’m weird, though, not only by responses to my post, but when I’m in other people’s kitchens. Butter, for example, should not sit out on the counter – it’s a dairy product!

Side note: Don't use the microwave when reheating these 5 foods. Post continues below.