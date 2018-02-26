You might not know her by name, but you’ve definitely seen her work.

Laura Brown is Aussie-born, New York-based fashion mag royalty whose career highlights include the iconic cover featuring Rihanna posing in a shark’s mouth for Harper’s Bazaar (as well as many others) and most recently landing Oprah for the cover of InStyle, right after her amazing Golden Globes speech.

She’s also the editor-in-chief of InStyle US – which is has the second biggest readership in America, bigger than Vogue US.

Not too bad for a woman from Camden – a quaint, historic suburb in Sydney’s west that’s home to farms and not fashion houses.

Speaking to Mia Freedman on No Filter, Brown shares her journey.

Roughly 16 and a half years ago, after declining Mia’s offer to become the Deputy Editor of Cosmopolitan Australia, Brown jumped on a plane to New York City with only $5000 in her bank account, and just enough ambition and determination to make it.

And make it she did.

Despite arriving a week before 9/11, she didn’t look back.

“I just wanted to be (there), I didn’t think about it. I thought well if I have to go home again, it’s not a bad thing,” she said.

Eventually she went from pulling freelance jobs from her Australian connections, to spending 11 years working her way to Executive Director of Harper’s Bazaar before landing the top spot at InStyle.